BMO Capital Markets Raises Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $106.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.38.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

NYSE RHI opened at $97.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.17. Robert Half International has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,746,000 after buying an additional 69,809 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after buying an additional 2,079,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after buying an additional 544,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Robert Half International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.