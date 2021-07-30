BMO Capital Markets Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,001.10.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,730.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,546.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.