BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.56 target price on the stock.

CROMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.38.

OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $14.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $14.56.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

