BMO Capital Markets Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.88.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

