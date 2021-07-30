BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:BYM opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $16.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

