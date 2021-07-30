BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:BYM opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $16.79.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.