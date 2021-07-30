Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given “Buy” Rating at Pi Financial

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Pi Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BLN. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Blackline Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$271,920. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,293,243.52. Insiders have sold 58,200 shares of company stock valued at $504,860 over the last ninety days.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

