Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives $97.64 Average PT from Analysts

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Black Knight stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.11. 4,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,587. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

