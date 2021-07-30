BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Robert Millner Buys 400,000 Shares

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) insider Robert Millner bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$653,600.00 ($466,857.14).
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. BKI Investment’s payout ratio is 120.00%.
BKI Investment Company Profile
