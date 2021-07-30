BITTO (BITTO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $337,406.00

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, BITTO has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar. BITTO has a market cap of $430,140.62 and $337,406.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00331700 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.49 or 0.00787394 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

