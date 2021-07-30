BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%.

BMRN traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $78.51. 1,136,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $124.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $365,895.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

