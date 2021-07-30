Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $171.46. Biglari shares last traded at $169.53, with a volume of 2,124 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 17,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,679,146.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,850 shares of company stock worth $3,392,772. 63.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Biglari by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

