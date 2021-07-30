Berenberg Bank Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €63.00 ($74.12) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.42 ($72.26).

DPW opened at €58.34 ($68.64) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €57.13. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

