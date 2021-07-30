Berenberg Bank Lowers Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) to Sell

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 224 ($2.93) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 257 ($3.36).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

SBRE stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £575 million and a P/E ratio of 14.56. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 259.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton purchased 343 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). Insiders acquired 516 shares of company stock worth $134,675 in the last ninety days.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

