Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €175.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €169.57 ($199.50).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €144.00 ($169.41) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €143.46. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

