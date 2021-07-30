Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.68 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Benchmark Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:BHE traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 338,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,157. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $953.78 million, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

