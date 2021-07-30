Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,314 ($43.30). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,268 ($42.70), with a volume of 116,057 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Libertas Partners upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,849.22 ($50.29).

The firm has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,392.97.

About Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.