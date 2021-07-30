Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,314 ($43.30). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,268 ($42.70), with a volume of 116,057 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Libertas Partners upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,849.22 ($50.29).

The firm has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,392.97.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

