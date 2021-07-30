BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 1,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.13. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in BELLUS Health by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

