Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.550 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBBY. Wedbush lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,501,081. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.84. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

