Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.550 EPS.

BBBY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.13.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,501,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.84. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.