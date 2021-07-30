Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $13,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 122,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BECN stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.34.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

