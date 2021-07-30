BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $21.47 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BDO Unibank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BDO Unibank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

