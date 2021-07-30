BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $21.47 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BDO Unibank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BDO Unibank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.