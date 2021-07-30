Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives $2.16 Average Price Target from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.73. 259,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,663. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

