Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives $80.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

BAMXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.51. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $116.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

