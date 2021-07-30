BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $197.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BayCom has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BayCom by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BayCom by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BayCom by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in BayCom by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BayCom by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

