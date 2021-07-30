Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.35. 7,491,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Baxter International has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $88.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

