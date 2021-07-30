Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,128 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 137,382 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $122.30. 154,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,751. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

