Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 547 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.65. The stock had a trading volume of 686,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.28. The firm has a market cap of $351.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

