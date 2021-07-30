Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 3,249 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.36 and a 52 week high of $457.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

