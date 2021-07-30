Bath Savings Trust Co Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

