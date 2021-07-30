Bath Savings Trust Co Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in HEICO were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEICO stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.96. 404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,701. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $93.33 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.28.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

HEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

