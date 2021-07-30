Bath Savings Trust Co Has $1.64 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,342,563. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

