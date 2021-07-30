Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 345.1% in July

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 345.1% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,459,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BASA opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30. Basanite has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.12.
About Basanite
