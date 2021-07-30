Barrington Research Increases Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $116.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barrington Research from $75.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of PRFT opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $95.40.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Perficient by 723.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $32,109,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth $13,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 194,017 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

