Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.830-$1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

