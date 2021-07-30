Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

DANOY stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. 190,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

