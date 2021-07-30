Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.11

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06.

Barclays has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. Barclays has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.