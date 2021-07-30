Barclays PLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 317.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 135,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 162.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 289,956 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.67. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.

In related news, CEO Caroline Beasley purchased 20,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $51,236.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,390.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 36,631 shares of company stock valued at $93,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

