Barclays PLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 158.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 27,802 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.75.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. On average, analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

