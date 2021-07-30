Barclays PLC Buys Shares of 21,353 Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 1st quarter valued at $4,825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsion by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 424,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsion by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 270,616 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Celsion by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 50,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a current ratio of 8.41. Celsion Co. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 67.84% and a negative net margin of 4,423.40%. Analysts expect that Celsion Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

