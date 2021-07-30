Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Increased to GBX 240 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 235.33 ($3.07).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 174.74 ($2.28) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

In other Barclays news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

