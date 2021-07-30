Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, an increase of 172.9% from the June 30th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 676.8 days.

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKIMF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Bankinter in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

