Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,688 Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGE. Zeit Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8,675.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

IGE stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

