Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $506,000 Position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVT. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 126.4% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 930,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after buying an additional 519,351 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 324,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. 36.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

RDVT opened at $24.75 on Friday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $302.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.33.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

