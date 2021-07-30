Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 534 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,455,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 631.7% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IHG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $66.98 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 216.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

