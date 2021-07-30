BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 1st

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

BancorpSouth Bank has increased its dividend payment by 40.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BancorpSouth Bank has a payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.24.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BXS shares. Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

