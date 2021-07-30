Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.85 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.47 ($4.08).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

