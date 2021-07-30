Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BANC. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $879.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,667.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Banc of California by 38.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

