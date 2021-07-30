Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,436,000 after buying an additional 583,399 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 590,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 384,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90,090 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,825,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,346.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $109.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.24. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

