Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,508,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EUFN opened at $19.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

