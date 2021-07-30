Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $981.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

